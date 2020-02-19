Home

Hilary J Bonin Funeral Home
99 W Green St
West Hazleton, PA 18202
(570) 454-5201
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Transfiguration Church
West Hazleton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Church
West Hazleton, PA
Francis J. "Sonny" Kapish

Francis J. "Sonny" Kapish Obituary
Francis J. "Sonny" Kapish, 79, of Hazle Twp. passed away Saturday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., where he was a guest.

He was born in Harwood, son of the late John and Anna Yurkanin Kapish, and resided in Hazle Twp. for all of his life.

Sonny was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, and a lifetime member of the Harwood Fire Company.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a sister, Rita Droniak; and a brother; Joseph Kapes.

Surviving are his beloved brother and sisters, John Kapes, Harwood; Irene Kapes, Harwood; Cecilia Anderson, Fredricksburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christial Burial, to be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

His public viewing will be held in the church Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 19, 2020
