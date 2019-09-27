Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Francis J. Lamonica

Francis J. Lamonica Obituary
Francis J. Lamonica, 69, of Tresckow, passed away Wednesday at his residence.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Francis and Margaret (Jakubac) Lamonica.

Surviving are his son, Dustin and fiancée, Dana Miller; and a daughter, Amanda Keller and husband, Matthew; one aunt; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Fierro Funeral Home, Hazleton. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, McAdoo.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 27, 2019
