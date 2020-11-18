Home

Francis S. "Frank" Serina


1932 - 2020
Francis S. "Frank" Serina Obituary

Francis "Frank" S. Serina, 88. of Fayetteville, formerly of Lansford, passed away Monday in Chambersburg Hospital.

Born March 4, 1932, he was the son of Michael and Caroline (Cech) Serina. He was married to Anna M. (Kushmanik) Serina on Nov. 28, 1959. He graduated in 1950 from St. Ann High School, Lansford. He was employed at Jack L. Honig, Inc. He became general manager in 1974 and in 1979 he was named president of HRH Corp which was the main operations entity of Jack L. Honig.

Frank joined the United States Navy Reserve in 1949 and retired in 1979. He was a member of the Schuylkill Assembly #0923 Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. He was also a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2711 in Tamaqua.

Frank received the "For God and Country" award in 1989. He was a member of the Men of Malvern since 1957 and was a life-long parishioner of the former St. Michael's Church, Lansford.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Anne, wife of Mark Fidishun, Sugarloaf Twp.; Brenda, wife of William Blair, Greencastle; Mary, wife of Dave Serino, Pinckney, Mich.; and Francis, Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Brett Fidishun and wife, Ashley; Megan Blair and fiancé, Madison O'Neil; Ryan Blair; Anna Serino; Gretchen Serino; Brooke Serina; and Brady Serina; great-granddaughter, Kaelyn Fidishun; many nieces and nephews; and sister, Mary O'Neill, Wescosville.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Methop, Cyril, Joseph and Michael; and three sisters, Brenda, MSc; Esther Gilles; and Veronica Bazik.

Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family with a private memorial service held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill.

Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh

.com.


