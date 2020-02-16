|
Francis W. Pahler, 80, of Freeland, passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Mountain Top, he was the son of the late Frank and Ethel (Judge) Pahler.
He was a longtime member of St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham, where he was a longtime eucharistic minister along with his wife, Adeline, now a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.
Before retiring, he was a driver for D.B. Whitebread & Sons Trucking, Sugarloaf.
He loved his grandchildren, muscle cars, NASCAR, football, his St. Bernard, Duncan, and being a volunteer at the Valley Food Pantry.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his sisters, Geraldine Pahler and Gloria Whitebread.
Surviving is his wife of 47½ years, the former Adeline Pastina; son, Francis A., Idaho; daughter, Missy and her husband, Larry, Freeland; brother, Frank and his wife, Sherry, Allentown; grandchildren, Larry Jr. and Nathan; and Blake, Lindsey and Jace. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Parish, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Valley Food Pantry at St. John's Bosco Church, P.O. Box 919, Conyngham, PA 18219.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 16, 2020