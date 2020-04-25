|
Frank B. Leib, formerly of Hazleton, and a member of the faculty of Temple University, died March 18 in Philadelphia.
Dr. Leib was born in Hazleton in 1944, the son of Matthew L. and Ruth C. Leib. Dr. Leib lived much of his life in Hazleton and, until recently, maintained a home on James Street as well as a home in Philadelphia.
He graduated from Holy Trinity grade school, Hazleton, and MMI Preparatory School, Freeland, Class of 1962, before beginning a lengthy career in higher education, including a bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth (1966), a master of arts degree from Harvard (1968), and two Ph.D.s from Temple in English (1986) and religion (1994).
Dr. Leib had a long history with Temple's Intellectual Heritage Program. He initially taught as an adjunct professor and then joined the program full time a year later. Over the years, Dr. Leib taught many courses for English, religion and the honors program, in addition to his work in intellectual heritage.
Among his many initiatives at Temple, Dr. Leib helped design a course on the effects of globalism, featuring Hazleton as a case study.
Dr. Leib was known for his erudition, his wit and his commitment to students. The sight of large numbers of students crowding into his office or waiting outside was common.
Dr. Leib was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Matthew L. Leib Jr., Drums; and John Leib, Albuquerque, N.M.
He is survived by his niece, Coady Leib Skelley, Erie, Colo., formerly of Hazleton; his nephews, Matthew L. Leib III, Holidaysburg; Christopher Leib, Ocoee, Fla.; Marc C. Leib and Joshua Leib, Albuquerque, N.M.; and by his many friends, colleagues and students, past and present.
A service will be held at St. Mark's Church, 1625 Locust St., Philadelphia, at a later date when gatherings can take place.
Wm. H. Logan Funeral Homes, Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Check the funeral home website for service updates, www.loganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 25, 2020