Frank B. Lennert, of Huntington Beach, Calif., passed away peacefully at age 83 on Jan. 23, in Newport Beach, Calif., after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born in Hazleton, on June 15, 1936.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Francis and Ann Lennert; his wife, who was the love of his life, Camilla Jean Lennert; and his daughter, Camilla Lennert.
He is survived by his children, Margaret Lopp and Bernie (Alma) Lennert; and eight grandchildren.
He graduated from Villanova University and began his 59 year engineering career with Douglas Aircraft, which (becoming Boeing after many mergers) in Charlotte, N.C., in Nov. 1959. He worked on numerous strategic missile programs including the Nike Ajax, Nike Hercules, Nike Zeus and Honest John missiles. The merger of Douglas Aircraft and McDonnell Aircraft Company brought him to Long Beach, Calif., in 1967. He held various positions over his career, including quality manager, program manager and divisional quality program manager. He contributed to the success of the YC15, C-17 and the PABST program.
A vigil service will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Wilfrid's Church, Huntington Beach, Calif. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Huntington Beach, Calif. The Rite of Committal and burial will immediately follow the funeral Mass.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Heritage Funeral Home, Huntington Beach, Calif. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy House, Santa Ana.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 30, 2020