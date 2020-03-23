|
Frank J. Forte, 79, of Hazle Twp., passed away Saturday morning at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Genero and Pauline Katona Forte and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam War with the 9th Infantry Division, 5th CAV, and earned a combat infantry badge. He retired from White Cap after 32 years.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Genero Jr. and James.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Dolores "Dolly" Cussat; sister, Geraldine Milore, Hazleton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 23, 2020