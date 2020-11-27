Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Frank J. Hauze

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. Hauze Obituary

Frank J. Hauze, 67, of Sybertsville passed away Tuesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, following a sudden illness.

Born in Hazleton on April 29, 1953, he was the son of the late Victor and Lois (Cunfer) Hauze and spent his entire life in Sybertsville.

Frank was a retired truck driver for Wise Potato Chip, Berwick, having retired in 2003. He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conyngham. He was an avid hunter.

Surviving are his fiancée, Tammy Houseknecht, Sybertsville; a son, Adam Hauze, Narvon; a daughter, Tori Hauze, Drums; a granddaughter, who was the apple of his eye, Allison Hauze; two stepdaughters, Jackie Balliet, Germany; and Allyson Valenza, Drums; two sisters, Barbara Hauze, Sybertsville; and Vickie Miles and her husband, John, Mechanicsburg; two brothers, Dale Hauze and his wife, Mary, York Haven; and Davey Hauze, Sweet Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with a graveside service in Conyngham Union Cemetery, Main Street, Conyngham.

An additional memorial service will also be held at a later date, when all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or at .

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematoary Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -