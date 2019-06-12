Services Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home 412 West Main Street Ringtown , PA 17967 (570) 889-3804 Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home 412 West Main Street Ringtown , PA 17967 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home 412 West Main Street Ringtown , PA 17967 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home 412 West Main Street Ringtown , PA 17967 View Map Frank J. Savitsky

1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Frank J. Savitsky, Jr., 67, of Ringtown passed away Monday.



Frank was born in Shenandoah on Aug. 13, 1951, a son of the late Jean (McCole) and Frank Savitsky Sr. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Polish National Catholic Church in Frackville.



Frank worked as a forest fire specialist supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for 27 years prior to retirement.



He was a member of the Shenandoah Fish and Game Club, the Fishing Creek Game Club and a member of the former Citizens Fire Company in Brandonville.



An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and he loved his pool.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death, by a sister, Patsy Savitsky and brother, Robert Savitsky.



He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie (Machese) Savitsky. They would have celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in August.



Two stepdaughters, Letitia, wife of Tom Cress, Girardville and Missy, wife of Joe Antolick, Ringtown survive, as does a stepson, James Briel and his wife, Sue, Ringtown.



He is also survived by four sisters, Jean Savitsky and Joan Savitsky, both of Ringtown; Jane Metcalf, Shenandoah and Connie Sincavage, Ashland. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Gina, Tyler, Megan and Joseph, along with many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with the Rev. Robert Plichta officiating.



Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and again Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



Frank will be laid to rest in the Polish National Cemetery in Shenandoah Heights following the funeral service.



To sign the guestbook or for more information and directions visit www.ringtownfuneral.com

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 12, 2019