Frank James Tirico of White Haven died Sunday at home.
Frank, the son of the late Theresa Testa and James Frank Tirico of Newark, N.J., was 70 years old. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Gale Tirico; his sons, James Frank, West Orange N.J.; Frank Luca, Mountain Top; and his daughter, Dana, North Plainfield, N.J.
Frank was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1971, with the bulk of his service time on the flight deck of the USS John F. Kennedy, where he achieved the rank of Petty Officer Second Class E5.
After the Navy, Frank trained as a journeyman sign painter and, in 1978, opened his own sign shop in Montclair, N.J., called Design Signs. Through his creative efforts, Frank changed the complexion of Montclair with beautiful signs and lettering in buildings, vehicles and the police and fire cars and trucks. It was during this period that Frank painted expressionistic watercolors and created murals and faux finishes on walls and objects. Thirty years later, after the trade had gone digital, Frank closed the shop and trained as a building code official serving the Mountain Top area as building inspector.
At the time of his death he was the building code official in the borough of Kingston.
How can one man be so many things?
His unbridled creativity made him an artist. His traditional family values made him a chef. His radical charisma made him a storyteller and a friend to many. His love and wisdom made him a father. His charm and sensitivity made him a husband. His knowledge and experience made him a historian. And his faith and virtue made him a man of God.
One man can be so many men.
A Navy officer, an insurance agent, a sign-painter, a woodworker, a home builder, an artist. Many spend a lifetime defining a life, while Frank spent a lifetime reinventing his.
One man can influence so many men.
Friends, family, neighbors, coworkers have all learned something from this man. Something that holds an eternal position in their mind. Something that changed them.
When an old man dies, a library burns.
His funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, at 11 a.m.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 27, 2019