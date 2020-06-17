|
|
Frank L. Yones Guzman, 32, passed away Sunday.
Born in the Dominican Republic, he was the son of Manolo Martin Yones and Marsia Guzman.
Prior to moving to Hazleton, he resided with his family in the Bronx, N.Y.
Frank was employed in the automotive parts industry.
Frank was a loving father, son and brother. He was very kind and gentle. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Glenny Maria Salas; his cherished children, Franchelys Yones and Yelison Yones; and his siblings, Mariel Guzman and husband, Inacio Rosa; Gerson Yones; Adonis Yones; Chanel Yones and husband, Dimas Soto; and best friends, Eduardo, Carina and Joel.
The funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
A private viewing for family members will be held today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
For more information, visit www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker from June 17 to June 18, 2020