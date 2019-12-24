|
Frank M. Diccicco, 62, of Drums passed away Sunday, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Lansdale on Dec. 18, 1957, he was the son of Elaine (Yanni) Diccicco, Philadelphia, and the late Arthur Diccicco, and had spent the past eight and a half years in Drums, after moving from Sugarloaf Twp.
After high school, Frank was a delivery driver for Stroehmann Bakeries where, after 43 years of service, he retired in June 2018 as director of supply chain logistics from Bimbo Bakeries USA.
He enjoyed his mornings with his dogs, Bella and Phoebe, and his evenings sitting on his deck, enjoying a glass of Jameson, looking over the 16th fairway. Frank loved playing golf and Words with Friends, traveling with his wife, driving around in his convertible and spending sacred time with the newest love of his life, his granddaughter, Natalie.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his loving wife of 34 years, the former Maryann Cellini, to whom he was married July 20, 1985, in Guilderland, N.Y.; one daughter, Sarah Bodnar and her husband, Christian, Scranton; granddaughter, Natalie Bodnar, at home; brother, Michael Diccicco, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; sister-in-law, Julie Cellini, Williamsport; brother-in-law, Robert Cellini and his wife, Christine, and their four children, Montoursville; mother-in-law, Louise Cellini, Williamsport; and many lifelong friends, past coworkers and current Sand Springs friends.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Parish, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Wright Twp.
Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Parish, Wright Twp., or to United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA at www.uncnepa.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 24, 2019