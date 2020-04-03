|
Frank Primiani, 80, of Sand Springs, Drums, passed away at home Wednesday.
He was the beloved husband of the late Josephine (Karcich) Primiani.
Born in Astoria, Queens, on June 27, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Baratta) Primiani.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Luciano Primiani.
He and his family spent most of their lives residing in Massapequa, Long Island, before relocating to Drums over 12 years ago.
After high school, Frank won a scholarship and received his associate's degree. He retired after working over 35 years for AT&T on Long Island, where he was employed as a systems manager. His most important role was as a husband, father and "Papa." He enjoyed relaxing and laughing with family and friends, playing games with his grandchildren and loved a good joke.
Survivors include his three loving daughters, Donna Papp, Sugarloaf Twp., and her husband, Stephen; Celeste Forster, Trumbull, Conn., and her husband, John; and Nicole Russo, Conyngham, and her husband, Anthony; and 11 cherished grandchildren, Gabrielle, Grace, Briana, Cassandra, Caroline, Jack, Stephen, Luke, Grant, Faith and Julia; and great-granddaughter, Ava. He is also survived by three sisters, Vittoria Cavalea and her husband, Vinnie, Newtown, Conn.; Maria Giglio and her husband, Sal, Glen Head, N.Y.; and Joanne Harrison and her husband, Robert, Madison, Conn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service with a Catholic burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery Friday.
No public services are planned at this time due to public gathering restrictions.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family through their Drums Chapel and will announce all future service information at the appropriate time.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 3, 2020