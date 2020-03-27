|
Frank William Loeffler, 68, of Mahanoy City passed away Monday.
Frank was a 1969 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and king of his senior prom. He graduated from Ryder Technical Institute in 1972 with an associate's degree in electronics.
Frank was a dedicated employee of Fabri-Kal for more than 30 years as a journeyman machinist, taking great pride in his meticulous work.
He enjoyed sharing stories of his glory days and adventures on his motorcycle with his buddies. He was a lifelong member of the NRA, member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a consistent blood donor to the American Red Cross. In his retirement, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, the news and football. In recent years, his heart was full, spending time with his children, grandchildren and scratching the head of his four-legged friends.
Frank was a loving father, caring grandfather, brother, uncle and devoted son.
He is survived by his two daughters, Ashleigh Loeffler and Tiffani Loeffler; sisters, Grace Loeffler and Joanne Brentari; grandchildren, Danielle Hoffman, Hannah Loeffler and Cecilia Loeffler-Smolark; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Loeffler and Grace (Gouge) Loeffler.
Due to the current state of affairs, we will schedule a celebration of life when we can all gather and celebrate this wonderful man and a life well lived.
Arrangements are by Lamar Christ Funeral Home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 27, 2020