Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 443-9816

Fred Wellington Grey II

Fred Wellington Grey II Obituary

Fred Wellington Grey II of White Haven died Friday with his loving children by his side.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Catherine Nozdrovicky (Raffa) and Carl Grey.

Fred was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked many years in transportation as an owner and a driver. Later in life, Fred earned an associate's degree and became a drug and alcohol counselor.

Fred was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous. In 1990, Fred and another member founded the White Haven Group for AA, which still meets to this day. This past January, Fred celebrated 31 years of continuous sobriety.

Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, going to church, attending sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his son, Fred W. Grey III; and his brother, Edward Grey.

He is survived by his children, Jessica, Frank, John and Catherine Stravinski (Grey). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matteo, Frankie, Maddox, Gavin and Hunter; and his former spouse of 40 years, Deborah.

Fred was the eldest of his seven siblings whom he was very close to, and is survived by John Grey; Nancy Page; Catherine Nozdrovicky; Joseph Nozdrovicky Jr.; Charles Nozdrovicky; and Michael Nozdrovicky.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mountain Top, with Pastor Michelle Kaufman officiating.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Autism Speaks at https://act.autismspeaks.org/site/

