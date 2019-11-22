|
|
Frederick E. "Fritz" Forney, 77, of Sugarloaf Twp., passed away Thursday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Philadelphia on April 23, 1942, he was the son of the late Emil and Helen (Armstrong) Forney and had spent the past 21 years in Sugarloaf Twp. after moving from Langhorne.
Fritz was employed as a machinist for Trans America DeLaval, Trenton N.J., for 33 years before his retirement in 1998.
He enjoyed fishing with his buddies, canoeing with friends down the canals in Florida, traveling and gardening.
Surviving are his wife of the past 57 years, the former Theresa Danowski; sons, Richard Forney and his wife, Debra, North Port, Fla.; and Joseph Forney and his companion, Mary Sabol, Mountain Top.
All services for Frederick will be held privately at the convenience of the family through Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 1111 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg, PA 17815, or at .
Condolences can be sent from and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 22, 2019