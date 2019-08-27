|
Frederick G. "Freddie" Lewert III, 54, of Chapel Drive, Pine Grove, returned home to his Lord on Monday, having courageously battled cancer since June 12, 2018.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Rosemary (Flannery) Lewert. He was also predeceased by his stepdaughter, Rachel Lee Rusnock.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 33 years, Susan J. (Coxe) Lewert; father, Frederick G. Lewert Jr. and his wife, Docie, Pine Grove; brother, Thomas J. Lewert and his wife, Tammy; paternal grandmother, 102-year-old Elizabeth (Bieber) Lewert; grandchildren, John J. Rusnock, Joshua M. Rusnock, Derek Remak and Trever Remak; godchild and niece, Cassandra Lewert; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Catholic by faith, Freddie graduated from Nativity High School, Class of 1984. He was a dedicated altar boy until graduation. He loved hunting and fishing and all animals, especially his pets. Freddie enjoyed tossing the frisbee and football. He was an amazing guitarist. Freddie was loved by all who met him and, wherever he worked, his co-workers considered him a good friend.
Freddie worked for H.L. Miller in Schuylkill Haven for 13 years. He then went to Schuylkill Technology Center and earned his CDL. Freddie then worked for C&S Warehouse in Harrisburg for 10 years. When the company moved to another region he went to work at A.S.K. in Palmyra for three years.
Freddie touched the lives of many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from the funeral home.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Graveside services will be held at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church Cemetery of Cressona at 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made in his name to Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Freddie may be shared by visiting the funeral home's website.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 27, 2019