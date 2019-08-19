|
|
Frederick W. Loss, 72, of White Haven passed away after his seven-year battle with cancer Saturday in the hospice unit located in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Frederick H. and Gladys "Budgeon" Loss.
He was a member of Faith UCC, Hazleton, the Marine Corps League, White Haven, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6615, American Legion Riders Post 473, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 473 and was a graduate of Lackawanna College with an associate degree in business.
Fred was an honorably discharged Marine and served two tours of duty in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart in combat. He reenlisted into the National Guard, continued to serve his country as a Sergeant First Class in the Army and later retired with honors.
Fred also worked for many years as an aide and retired from White Haven Center. He loved riding his motorcycle, especially with his wife as she rode by his side on their trip to Florida.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, the former LeAnne Boyle; daughter, Kim and her husband, Eric Butler, New Jersey; sons, Frederick and his wife, Melissa, Hazle Twp.; and Timothy and his wife, Lindsay, Texas; sisters, Sharon and her husband, Ray Bobey, and Deborah and her husband, Peter Basso, all of Florida; grandchildren, Keighly and Aaden Butler, Ashley Loss, and Reese and Pacey Loss. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private celebration of life and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family and would be greatly appreciated.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 19, 2019