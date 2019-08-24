|
|
Gail Petrosky, 60, of Sugarloaf Twp., died on the morning of Aug. 17 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, Feb. 16, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Julia (Peck) Belusko.
Gail was a hairdresser by trade. She had a passion for life and will truly be missed. She believed in the importance of organ donation and followed through with this belief upon her death.
Gail loved her animals. She rescued dogs and rabbits providing a loving home for them. Her two rescue dogs were Chopper and Cindy Lou and her three rabbits were Wink, Nibbles and Chewy.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas and Julia Belusko.
Surviving are her husband of 19 years, Michael; brother, Thomas Belusko and his wife, Debbie, Tomhicken; and her sister, Carol Peltack and her husband, Gary, St. Augustine, Fla.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home, 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at the Butler Chapel.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel in Drums.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guest book on the funeral home's website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 24, 2019