Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Gary Lee Herr

Gary Lee Herr Obituary
Gary Lee Herr, 63, of Weatherly passed away Sunday in his home.

He was the husband of Daiseymae (Sports) Herr for 18 years.

Born Sept. 25, 1956, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Warren and Doris (Ream) Herr. He was a 1974 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster.

Following high school, Gary served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1987, reaching the rank of sergeant.

Gary worked as a machinist for Penn Engineering, Doylestown, for 19 years and previously worked as an insulator for KBG, Telford.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Gary loved fishing and going to Myrtle Beach and on cruises.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Jason Herr and wife, Kimberly, Lancaster; Daniel Herr and wife, Megan, Quakertown; Jeffrey Fennimore, Bethlehem; Keith Binder, Tamaqua; and Brian Binder and wife, Deanna, Lansford; daughters, Sara Herr, Quakertown; Melissa Walerski, Pottsville; and Kristy and husband, James Muffley, Weatherly; brother, Hank Martin, Mountville; sister, Joan Johnson, Coopersburg; 25 grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

A funeral service with military honors will be held Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. at Schaeffer Funeral Home, Third and Alum streets, Lehighton.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Anthracite Little League, 351 N. Spruce St., Summit Hill, PA 18250.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 13, 2019
