Sister Gemma Streit, 96, Sister of Christian Charity, entered eternal life Feb. 14 at the Motherhouse in Mendham, N.J.
Born in Hazleton on Nov. 9, 1923, Sister Gemma was the daughter of Frank and Edith (Steinhorn) Streit.
Sister entered the community of the Sisters of Christian Charity on Aug. 27, 1939. She made her First Vows on Aug. 21, 1942, and her Final Profession of Vows on Aug. 20, 1948.
Over the years, Sister labored in the field of Catholic school education as an elementary and secondary school teacher, dean of academic affairs, vice principal, principal and guidance counselor in Catholic schools in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. In her later years, she was a resident at Holy Family Convent, Danville, until she transferred to the new Motherhouse in Mendham in May 2018.
Sister Gemma is survived by the Sisters of Christian Charity; her sister, Sophie; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing at the Motherhouse will be held Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. with evening prayer at 7 p.m.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Mary Immaculate at the Motherhouse in Mendham.
Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery on the Motherhouse grounds will follow the Liturgy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of Christian Charity in Sister's memory would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 22, 2020