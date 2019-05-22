Gene F. Hartzel, 93, of Hazleton peacefully passed away Sunday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Charles and Sarah (Steward) Hartzel.
During World War II, Gene was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cape Esperance, and was the recipient of the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal and a Philippine Liberation Ribbon.
He was a member of St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Gene retired from RCA Corp., Mountain Top, where he had been employed as a security guard.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Nancy; brothers, Arden, Charles, Albert and Carl; and sisters, Ruth Sadlock, Shirley Kalenak and Lois Champion.
Surviving are a daughter, Sally Shupp and husband, Lester, Drums; brothers, Harold Hartzel and wife, JoAnne, Hazle Twp.; and Martin Hartzel and wife, Robin, Indiana; grandchildren, Eric Michael Shupp and wife, Ashley, Fairfax, Va.; and Matthew Ryan Shupp and wife, Sarah, Shippensburg; great-grandchildren, Ethan Shupp and Kensi Shupp; and many nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the church.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 22, 2019