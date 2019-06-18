Services Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly 211 First Street Weatherly , PA 18255 (570) 427-4231 Gene R. Lash

Obituary Condolences Gene R. Lash, father, grandfather, brother, a longtime community volunteer in Weatherly, passed away peacefully Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton at the age of 77 after losing his battle with cancer.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Pearl (Wilkinson) Lash, on Dec. 3, 2010.



He is survived by his family, whom he cherished: daughter, Kim L. Miller, wife of Thomas, Weatherly; son, Gene R. Lash Jr. and his fiancée, Angela Greco, Hazle Twp.; sisters, Janet Pelker and Marilyn Guyeski; brothers, Richard Lash, Raymond Brown and Ronald Brown; and grandchildren, Alyssa and Jason. Many nieces and nephews also survive Gene, as well as friends.



Born Thursday, Jan. 15, 1942, in Reading, the son of the late Donald Lash and Margaret (Eddinger) Lash-Brown, Gene was also predeceased by his grandson, Timothy Jacob Lash; sister, Grace Gurman; and brothers, Irving and William Brown.



Gene attended Hamburg High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army.



A welder by trade, Gene worked for Montone Manufacturing of Hazleton, Summit Trailers Inc. of Summit Station, and in retirement was a driver for Bianco Dental Labs of Hazleton.



A dedicated volunteer for the youth of Weatherly, Gene was pivotal in the Weatherly Youth Basketball League for more than 40 years. Currently serving as treasurer, he served as president, coach, worked the stand and refereed games for many years. Gene also was an active member of the Weatherly Little League Baseball Association during his children and grandchildren's tenure.



An avid outdoorsman, Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing. Gene cared deeply for his faithful pets: dogs, Ella and the late Odie, as well as his late bird, Woody.



He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Weatherly.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.



A funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. from the funeral home, the Rev. Sharon Frye to officiate.



Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:15 a.m. until the time of services.



Interment with military honors will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.



Memorials in his name may be made to the Weatherly Youth Basketball Association, Attn.: Matt VonFrisch, 1418 Brenkman Drive, Weatherly, PA 18255.



Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Gene may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.





Published in Standard-Speaker on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries