Geno P. "Gene" Nardon, 88, of Harleigh passed away peacefully Sunday at Providence Place, Pottsville, after a brief illness.
He was born in Weston, son of the late Lino and Anna (Ianes) Nardon. He was a 1951 graduate of Black Creek Twp. High School, Rock Glen.
In his youth, he was a paperboy. Later, he worked for Burroughs Corp. for 17 years as a field technician, being assigned to U.S. Air Force radar stations across the United States. He also drove bus for Luzerne and Carbon Transit Lines, where he had many happy years of employment.
Geno was a proud Tyrolean and a 42-year member and current president of Tirolesi Alpini of Hazleton, a member of the Hazleton Active Adult Center and Weston Athletic Association.
Geno's special joys in life were water skiing, ballroom dancing, piloting his own airplane, riding motorcycles until the age of 87 and visiting his hometown.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Yaccino.
He is survived by his son, Dino Nardon, Hazle Twp.; a sister, Rina Rebarchak; nieces; nephews; and a special friend, Mary Ellen Palubinsky.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held at the convenience of the family, with private burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Weston.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2020