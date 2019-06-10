Home

George A. Lynn

George A. Lynn Obituary
George A. Lynn, 93, of Hazleton died Thursday evening at St. Luke Manor, where he was a guest.

He was born in Harleigh, the son of the late Frank and Julia Sesatch Lynn.

George was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at the Church of the Transfiguration, West Hazleton.

George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a shipping clerk by Stroehmann's Bakery.

Preceding him death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Irene Tobias Lynn, in 2000; and a sister, Ruth Chunko.

Surviving are his three children, Ronald Lynn and wife, Maryanne, Hazleton; Gloria Parise and husband, Robert, Hazleton; and Sandra Rapach, Zion Grove; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marion Stashinsky, Hazleton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Parish at the Church of the Transfiguration, West Green Street, West Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.

The family will receive relatives and friends Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 10, 2019
