George A. Oberst, 94, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Saturday at PAM Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre, following a short illness.
Born in Kingston, March 18, 1925, he was the son of the late Clifford and Marion (Learn) Oberst and had spent most of his life in Sugarloaf Twp..
George was a co-owner of Conyngham Sales & Service Co., Inc., Sybertsville. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was a member of Conyngham United Methodist Church, Conyngham. He was also a member of the Pine Run Bass Club, the Conyngham Valley Historical Society, life member of VFW Post No. 8161, Conyngham, and a past member of Conyngham Lions Club.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, traveling and had visited most of the U.S. national parks, and attended many Navy reunions.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his loving wife, the former Helen Miller, who passed away April 27, 2007, and a sister, June Oberst.
Surviving are a son, Dean Oberst and his wife, Deborah, Freeland; a daughter, Diane Ardle and her husband, William, Hinesville, Ga.; two grandchildren, Ryan Oberst and Aimee Ardle; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Russell Oberst and C. Wayne Oberst and his wife, Marge, all of Conyngham. Several nieces and nephews, including Donna Miller, Sugarloaf Twp.; and several great-nieces and nephews also survive.
His funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums. Burial will follow in Conyngham Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter, 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or online at www.lls.org.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 27, 2019