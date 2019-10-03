|
|
George A. Trella, 88, of Kelayres passed away Tuesday morning at Smith Health Care, Wright Twp.
Born in McAdoo, he was the son of the late Pawel and Zofia (Marek) Trella.
He was of the Roman Catholic faith.
George was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy, and proudly served aboard the USS Missouri. He was awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal presented by the Republic of Korea.
Prior to retiring, he was a steel worker at Bethlehem Steel Corp.
George enjoyed taking trips to the area casinos. He was an avid poker and blackjack player.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death were his siblings, John, Michael, Joseph, Frank and Walter Trella and Sister M. Eustace (Helen); and son-in-law, Michael Dymek.
Surviving, are his wife of 63 years, Lucille (Capriotti) Trella; daughters, Diane Dymek, Boynton Beach, Fla.; and Laurie Veet and husband, Robert, Hazleton; son, Thomas Trella and wife, Allyson, Hazleton; grandchildren, Derek Dymek, Mallory Dixon and husband, Keith, Mackenzie Veet and Erica and Emily Trella; great-grandson, Myles Dixon; sisters, Stephanie Kateeshock, McAdoo; and Mary Reich, Pittsburgh; brother, Stanley Trella, McAdoo; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Capriotti's Capella, 1 Banks Ave., McAdoo.
A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George's name may be made to Smith Health Care, 453 S. Main Road, Mountain Top, PA 18707.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 3, 2019