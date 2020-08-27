Home

POWERED BY

George Billy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Billy Obituary

George Billy, 87, went home to be with Our Lord Tuesday in Mount Pleasant, S.C., due to encephalopathy.

George was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Hazleton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Billy; his siblings; and his wife, Delores Billy.

George is survived by his son, George A. Billy, Charlotte, N.C.; his grandchildren, Melissa A. Billy; George D. Billy; Diana M. Billy; Stephen M. Billy and his wife, Kelley; Candace A. Billy; Jacqueline M. Billy; and Nicholas A. Billy; as well as his two great-grandchildren, Keira M. Billy and Angelo D. Billy.

George proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War.

Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Most Precious Blood Church.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -