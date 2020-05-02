|
|
George "Doby" Drost, 88, of Milnesville passed away Friday morning peacefully at his residence in Milnesville, where he was born and raised.
He was the son of the late Cyril and Mary (Evancho) Drost.
George was a friend of everyone and everyone loved him. Above all, he was a holy Christian and he loved both of his churches. He belonged to St. John's Polish National Catholic Church and St. Johns Byzantine Church, he always welcomed Rev. Janiec every first Friday for communion. He was active in church pirohi making sessions and visiting people in nursing homes. He always had a joke to tell and loved to talk on the phone and missed everyone who didn't call him everyday.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served during the Korean War in Korea and Japan as a GCI operator, attaining the rank of corporal. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Slavonic Club.
Prior to retiring he was employed at Beryllium Corp. and was an insurance agent.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Hall, Anna Dusick, Helen Ledzieski, Margaret Benyo, Irene Weber, Michael and John. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his wife, the former Joan Zaremba; and children, Robin Klinedist and her husband, Tony, Spring Hills, Fla.; Douglas Drost, Lehigh Valley; and Ronald Drost and his wife Tracey, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; six grandchildren, Connor Drost; Sarah and Anthony Tihansky; and Eric, Ethan and Kiana Drost; four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Cole, Hope and Ivory Rose; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held St. John's P.N.C. Church at the convenience of the family due to coronavirus regulations. A celebration of life will be held at a later time when family and friends can attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 2, 2020