George E. Cibulish, 89, of Hazleton died Tuesday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Stockton, son of the late John and Susan (Hudock) Cibulish.
He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, where he was also a member of the Holy Name Society.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during the Korean War on the USS Glynn, attaining the rank of yeoman third class.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Royal Swan Foods in the bookkeeping department and last worked at Stroehmann's.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Becker Cibulish, in 2006; and a brother, John Cibulish.
He is survived by his sons, George Cibulish, Hazleton; John Cibulish and his wife, Linda, Conyngham; Thomas Cibulish, Hazleton; his sisters, Mary Holland, Bethlehem; Anna Kroll, Whitehall; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Cibulish, Drums; four grandchildren, T.J., Joseph, John T. and Matthew Cibulish; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Saturday at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 27, 2020