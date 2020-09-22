Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
George Mishkin
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Hazleton , PA
George E. Mishkin

George E. Mishkin Obituary

George E. Mishkin, 86, passed away Friday following a brief illness.

George worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., for 45 years before retiring and lived in Hopewell Junction, N.Y., for 57 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Mishkin.

Surviving are his sons, George E. Mishkin Jr. and wife, Deborah, Davie, Fla.; and David M. Mishkin, Farmingdale, N.J.; grandsons, George Mishkin III, Canton, Mich.; Brian A. Mishkin, Huntington Beach, Calif.; and Peri A. Mishkin, Davie, Fla.

Friends may call Thursday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St. Hazleton.

Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.


