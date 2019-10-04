|
George F. Kormonick, 94, of Tomhicken passed away Monday at Berwick Retirement Village with his loving partner, Dolores, at his side.
Born in Tomhicken, he stayed and lived there his entire life. He was the son of the late Andrew Kormonick Sr. and Suzanne (Marcinko) Kormonick.
George was of the Catholic faith and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Weston.
George served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the ships USS Alaska, SS John S. Sergeant, SS Samuel Howe and SS Berchcouless. Medals awarded to George were the European Theater Ribbon (1 star),Pacific Theater Ribbon, America Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal. George was honorably discharged.
He was employed by Miles Home, where he built modular homes.
George was an avid hunter, loved bingo and visits to the casino. He loved reading and planting in his garden.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Baby Andrew, Andrew Jr., John K., Joseph, Michael, Stephen and August, who was killed in World War II. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Mary Sterba, Anna Hill, Susan Berzanski, Elizabeth Hernandez and sister Jenny as a child.
George was the last survivor of his immediate family.
He is survived by the love of his life, Dolores Suvada, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. by Rev. McDowell at Sacred Heart Church, 554 Main St., Weston. George will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 West Broad St., Hazleton. There will be no Monday morning viewing at the funeral home.
Friends and family are asked to go directly to the church Monday morning.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist his family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 4, 2019