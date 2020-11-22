Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
For more information about
George Lagana
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Calling hours
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Parish at the church of Our Lady of Grace

George H. Lagana

George H. Lagana Obituary

The funeral of George J. Lagana, who passed away Wednesday, was held Saturday morning from Fierro Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

The Rev. Anthony Generose was the celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial held in the Our Lady of Grace Church at the Queen of Heaven Parish. Generose also conducted the commital service in Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John J. Bindas, John T. Bindas, Christopher Fadule, Anthony Fadule, Joseph Rapach, Kevin Timcho and Johathan Timcho. Military honors were provided by members of American Legion Post 76.


