Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
George Lagana
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Parish at the church of Our Lady of Grace

George J. Lagana

George J. Lagana Obituary

George J. Lagana of Hazleton died Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late George and Mary Gerrone Lagana.

George, who was known for his winning smile, was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at the church of Our Lady of Grace.

He served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s and, prior to his retirement, was employed as a forklift operator for Bemis Corp.

George was a former member of the Sons of Italy, loved spending time watching the Phillies and 49ers with his son, Brian, and he was an avid card player and word circle puzzle solver.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, Carmen and Louis Nelson; and a sister, Congetta Ripple.

Surviving are his wife, the former Helen Serock; son, Brian, at home; brother, Angelo, Lattimer; and a sister, Joanne Rapach and her husband, Joseph, Hazleton; along with nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from Fierro Funeral Service Inc., 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Queen of Heaven Parish at the church of Our Lady of Grace.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Relatives and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place at the funeral home and the church.


