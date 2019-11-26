|
|
George J. Sarosky Sr., 83, of Freeland, passed away Sunday evening at the home of his son, George J. Sarosky Jr., in Allentown, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Ambrose) Sarosky. George served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1961 as a general supply specialist and received a National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and a Korean Service Medal.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as a steel worker by Bethlehem Steel Corp. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010; American Legion Post 473; Hazle Twp. Senior Citizens; and the Freeland Senior Citizens.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his first wife, Margaret Hatroc; daughters, Cheryl Frisch and Debra Sarosky; brothers, John Sarosky and Michael Sarosky; and sisters, Margaret, Mary and Ann.
Surviving are his wife, Joan Sarosky, at home; sons, Mark Sarosky and wife, Janice, Bath; and George J. Sarosky, Jr., Allentown; sister, Helen Howanitz, Jeddo; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at noon from the McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland. The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019