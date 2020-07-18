|
George J. Timcho, 77, of Hazleton died Wednesday afternoon at his residence.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Michael and Mary (Tomcho) Timcho. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in Germany. Prior to retiring, he was employed at Bemis.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother, Elaine Vercusky; and Michael J. Timcho.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Carr and her husband, Jeffrey, Surprise, Ariz.; and Renee Tolerico and her husband, James, New Hampshire; a brother, John Timcho and his wife, Anna, Hazleton; a sister, Carol Kulina and her husband, David, Jeddo; grandchildren, Derek and Seth Green; and Victoria Hernefs; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2020