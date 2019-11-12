|
|
George P. Gombeda, 86, of Freeland, died Sunday at Mountain City, Hazle Twp.
Born in Hazleton on February 1, 1933, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Kohut) Gombeda.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Garland Industries, Freeland.
He was an honorably discharged veteran of the National Guard.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, the former Mary Kanyak; son, John; daughters, Lisa; and Mary Ann and her husband, Shawn; and brothers, Bernard and Francis.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were son, George Jr.; two brothers and 4 sisters.
Friends and relatives may call at the McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 12, 2019