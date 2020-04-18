|
|
George Paul "Tookie" Platukis Jr., 77, of Fern Glen passed away Thursday afternoon at his home following a six-month illness.
Born in Hazleton on July 19, 1942, he was the son of the late George Sr. and Irene (Pekala) Platukis, and spent most of his life in Fern Glen.
George was a retired road foreman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the early 1960s. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Weston. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Shenandoah Fish and Game Club.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, Paul Platukis.
Surviving are two sons, George III and his wife, Cheri, Drums; and Brian and his wife, Tammy, Weston; four grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan, Seth and Alissa; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Michelle; his longtime companion, Jane Luxardo, Beaver Twp.; a sister, Paulette Platukis, Cape May, N.J.; a brother, James and his wife, Bobbi, Supply, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Dolores Platukis, West Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Weston, at a date to be announced once the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Shenandoah Fish and Game Protective Association, 395 Ferndale Road, Zion Grove, PA 17985, Attn: Children's Activity Fund.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 18, 2020