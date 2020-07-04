|
The funeral of George Paul "Tookie" Platukis Jr. of Fern Glen, who passed away April 16, was held Friday morning with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Weston.
The Rev. Patrick McDowell was celebrant of the Mass and also gave the final blessing in the parish cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jason Harman and Lesley Cauley.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 4, 2020