|
|
George Shofran, 92, of Hollars Hill, died Wednesday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Stockton, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary (Pupach) Shofran.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a service manager with PP&L Utilities.
George was a trumpet player with the Mel-Tones for over 20 years.
He was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton, and was very devoted to his church and his former parish of St. Francis of Assisi in West Hazleton.
His wife, Theresa, was his life. When George's health was good he would go daily to the cemetery to pray the Rosary at his wife's grave.
George was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors, and also was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
George was the last surviving member of his parents and siblings.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Theresa M. (Kassick) Shofran, in 2016; and brothers and a sister, Peter Shofran, Lawrence Shofran, Michael Shofran, Joseph Shofran, Emil Shofran, and Mary Dziak.
Surviving is one son, George L. Shofran, Hazle Twp. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
George's son would like to extend a special thank you to the following people for being there and helping: Ronnie and Marcia, Marilyn and Mike, and Barbara Zakutney and family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Sixth and Laurel streets, Hazleton.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 9, 2019