|
|
George "Jumpin" Ursta, 65, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away peacefully Thursday.
George was born June 10, 1954, in Freeland.
He grew up a gifted athlete and avid sports fan with a competitive spirit. He carried this through life in anything he would do. George was known for his positive outlook and generosity.
He will be greatly missed by the many people he touched.
He is survived by his spouse of 42 years, Joan McAloose Ursta; his daughters, Lindsay Hinchliffe and her husband, Ryan; Sia Glassberg and her husband, Alex, and their three daughters, Naomi, Leia and Amelia; his sister, Caroline Lehman; two brothers, Joseph and John Ursta; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Catherine Popson Ursta and George Ursta Sr.
Private memorial services will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to: Development Office, Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, https://donate.hopehcs.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 24, 2019