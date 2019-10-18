|
|
George Vargo, 93, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday at his residence.
He is the husband of the late Caroline Vargo. George was born in Hazleton on Feb. 9, 1926, to the late John and Mary Vargo. He served our country in the United States Army during World War II. George worked as a store manager for the former A&P grocery store. He had his own flower business until retirement. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his daughters, Lori Vargo Heffner, Bethlehem; Michelle M. Quinn, West Hazelton; grandchildren, Melina Heffner, John Quinn, Jr. and Nicole Palko; and great granddaughter, Zionah Grace.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Oct. 25 at the Assumption of the BVM Church, Colesville, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at www.heintzelman cares.com. The family will receive condolences and prayers at the family residence Oct. 25 from 3 to 9 p.m., and Oct. 26 and 27 from 12 to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, care of the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 18, 2019