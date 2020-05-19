|
|
Gerald Anthony Coleman Jr., "Jerry," 80, son of Gerald A. Coleman Sr. and Ann (Buckley) Coleman, born in Carbondale, was called home by the Lord on May 12 when he lost a brief battle with COVID-19.
He was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School, Jersey City, N.J., in 1957. In 1961, he graduated from St. Peter's College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
While in the U.S. Army, he was a drill instructor at Fort Dix, N.J., and an accomplished boxer on base. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after six years of service at the rank of sergeant.
For most of his life he lived in Ridgewood, N.J., where he was heavily involved in the local youth programs, coaching football, baseball, basketball and softball. After earning his CPA in both N.J. and N.Y., he went on to work at numerous Fortune 500 companies before retiring in Emmaus. Jerry was a member of St. Ann's Church, Emmaus. Many summers were spent in Bay Head, N.J.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Margaret A. Coleman, Emmaus; son, Dr. Gerald A. Coleman III, wife, Samantha Coleman; his daughter, Margaret Abolafia; and son-in-law, Danial Abolafia. He also was grandfather to five grandchildren. His sister, Linda Dougherty and her husband, Jimmy, reside in Central New Jersey with their daughter.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tierney McKenzie Coleman; his sister, Jeanie Heffernan; and brother-in-law, Richard Heffernan.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 19, 2020