Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Gerald E. Getz

Gerald E. Getz Obituary
Gerald E. Getz, 90, of Hazleton died Thursday morning at his residence.

He was born in Weissport, son of the late Edward and Ada Wolfe Getz. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Hazleton.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served during the Korean War with the Headquarters Squadron, 1912th AACS, attaining the rank of sergeant.

Prior to retiring, he was employed in the maintenance department of Tung-Sol and last at Fabri-Kal.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Margaret Marinock; and two grandchildren, Dominick F.; and Heather Petruzzi.

He is survived by his three daughters, Elaine Adams and her husband, Michael; Jeanelle Petruzzi and her husband, Dominick, Hazleton; Melanie Fay and her husband, Patrick, Hazleton; a brother, Delano D. Getz and his wife, Jeanetta, Beuford, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Cindy Getz-Ortiz; Michael, Kevin and Scott Adams; Nicholas and Matthew Petruzzi; and Megan Fay; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with the Rev. Wayne Kaufman officiating.

Interment will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Park.

Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 24, 2020
