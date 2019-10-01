|
|
Gerald G. Zajac, 72, of Sugarloaf Twp. and a former resident of Thorndale, died Thursday evening at Berwick Retirement Village after a courageous six-year battle with an illness.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late Emil and Helen Tomko Zajac.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an accountant by Sunoco Chemicals, Philadelphia.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Coatesville.
Jerry enjoyed watching football and was a lifelong New England Patriots fan. He was a devout Catholic who was active in upholding treasured traditions of the faith. His firm belief in God supported him in his health struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Surviving are his sister, Barbara Sauers, Sugarloaf Twp.; nieces and nephews, Coleen Sics and husband, Eric, Harrisburg, and their sons, Corey and Connor Craig; Kevin Sauers, Catawissa, and his son, Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Paula and son, Max; Loreen Witt and husband, Ron, Cranberry Twp., and their children, Troy and Shawna. Also surviving are an aunt, Mary Tomko Page, Londonderry, Vt., and many loving cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, state Route 93, Conyngham.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Relatives and friends may call Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 1, 2019