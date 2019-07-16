Gerald J. Nork

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Master Sgt. Gerald J. Nork, USAF, retired, 59, passed away May 15 at Maricopa Medical Center, Phoenix, Ariz., following a brief illness.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Dr. Leonard and Marian (Koons) Nork.



He was a graduate of Hazleton High School and Stevens Trade School.



Gerald worked for several auto body shops before joining the U.S. Air Force. His career in the Air Force spanned 21 years, achieving the rank of master sergeant. Gerald was a Gulf War veteran and the recipient of many awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf, Air Force Achievement Award with one Oak Leaf, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with three Oak Leaves, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with two Oak Leaves and National Defense Service Medal with Gold Star. Gerald served in Germany, two tours in South Korea and several stateside bases, including Nellis in Las Vegas, Nev., and Luke in Phoenix, Ariz.



In retirement, Gerald was an avid NASCAR fan and attended races annually at ISM Raceway. He also loved to travel and made several trips abroad to Europe and South America, scuba diving in Belize and hiked up the Temple at Machu Picchu in Peru. Disneyland and Walt Disney World were also favorite destinations.



Gerald graduated with honors from Arizona Automotive Institute in April of this year and was about to begin a new career as an auto mechanic.



Surviving are his brothers, Dr. Leonard Nork and wife, Judy, Hazle Twp.; Donald Nork and wife, Kathryn, Ocean View, Del.; and Richard Nork and wife, Martha, Northville, Mich.; a sister, Marilee Bindas and husband, James, Modena, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews.



His funeral will be held Saturday. The Rev. Brian Clarke will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton, at 10 a.m.



Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



A calling hour will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Courageous Kids, 650 Church St., Plymouth, MI 48170; West Hazleton Lions Charities, 120 N. Providence Road, Hazle Twp., PA 18202; or Catholic Charities MANA House, 2422 W. Holly St., Phoenix, AZ 85009.



Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.





