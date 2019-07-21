|
|
The funeral of Master Sgt. Gerald J. Nork, U.S. Air Force retired, 59, who passed away May 15, was held Saturday.
The Rev. Brian Clarke was the celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton, and gave a final blessing in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Military honors and presentation of the flag were by the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Honor Guard.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 21, 2019