Gerald "Jerry" Wersinger Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Wersinger, 83, of Hazleton, passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He was born in Hazleton, son of the late James and Helen (Luckah) Wersinger. He was a member of Faith United Church of Christ.

A graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1954, he served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, attaining the rank of Specialist 4th class. He graduated from Penn State Hazleton and retired from All-Steel. Jerry was a big Eagles fan, following them with great enthusiasm, was an avid card player and bowled with the senior league.

He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Gay Stauffenberg, and the following brothers and sister, James, John, Joseph and Joan Otterbine.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Klein and her companion, James Wallick, Hazleton; two grandchildren, Thomas Klein and his fiancée, Ashlee Palm; and Megan Klein; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are being held privately at the convenience of the family with interment in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 26, 2020
