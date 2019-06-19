Geraldine A. Yurkanin

Obituary Condolences Geraldine A. Yurkanin, 73, formerly of Hazleton, died Friday at Emory St. Joseph Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.



She was born in Hazle Twp., the daughter of the late George and Ann (Piskorick) Howey. She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church.



Prior to retiring, she was last employed at St. Luke Manor as a dietary aide.



She is preceded in death by her sister, Miriam Williams.



She is survived by her children, Eric Yurkanin and his husband, Dozinn Alaga, Atlanta, Ga.; Georgann Saville and her husband, Greg, Texas; Jennifer Hensley, Conyngham; four grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Romeo Saville and Jacob and Grace Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Most Precious Blood Church. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Friends and relatives may call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday morning at the church, prior to the funeral.



Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

