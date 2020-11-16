Home

Geraldine E. Swerdon

Geraldine E. Swerdon Obituary

Geraldine E. Swerdon, 88, of Drums passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born Thursday, Dec. 17, 1931, in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Ida (Stolpe) Muendlein.

She was also predeceased by her husband, John, in 1986; sisters, Marie Penney, Lois Klein and Louise Starner; and brother, Donald Muendlein.

Surviving are her daughter, Beverly Swerdon, Drums, with whom she resided; sister, Betty Barry, Bethlehem; and nieces and nephews.

A member of White Haven United Methodist Church, Geraldine retired from Mount Laurel Resort and had worked in the textile industry. Geraldine enjoyed playing bingo.

Private arrangements entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570 427-4231.

Memorials in her name may be made to White Haven United Methodist Church, 900 Buffalo St., White Haven, PA 18661.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


